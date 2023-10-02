Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QRMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.08. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.39. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.