Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
CATH stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,655. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $654.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
