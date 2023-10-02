Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

