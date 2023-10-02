Graypoint LLC Acquires 77,531 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,531 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,461,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.65. 1,044,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,165. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.