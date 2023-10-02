Graypoint LLC Acquires New Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.72. 75,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

