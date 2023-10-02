Graypoint LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $13,752,000.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $450.56. 812,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $477.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.30. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $399.69 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

