Graypoint LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

AMP traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.83. The company had a trading volume of 121,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,341. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.60 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.94.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

