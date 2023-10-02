Graypoint LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after buying an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after buying an additional 812,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Danaher Trading Down 15.1 %

DHR stock traded down $37.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,196. The company has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $210.14 and a 12 month high of $283.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

