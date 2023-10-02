Graypoint LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $615,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $14,740,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVE stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.45. 627,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

