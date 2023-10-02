Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Graypoint LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 69.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 75.3% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 24.2% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Broadcom stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $828.75. 693,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,463. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $342.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $862.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $778.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

