Graypoint LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.60. 961,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,627. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.89 and its 200-day moving average is $172.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

