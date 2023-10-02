Graypoint LLC Sells 17,273 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,273 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,297,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 554,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,691,000 after acquiring an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,102,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,483,617. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $112.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

