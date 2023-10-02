Graypoint LLC Sells 3,713 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Graypoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, LTG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 773,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,927. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

