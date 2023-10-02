Graypoint LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,546. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

