Graypoint LLC Sells 6,805 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 631,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 225,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fiserv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

FISV traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $112.96. 2,376,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.14. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

