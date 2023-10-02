Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 132,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.35. 295,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $138.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

