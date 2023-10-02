GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($17.71) to GBX 1,390 ($16.97) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($19.23) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,450 ($17.71) to GBX 1,575 ($19.23) in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.76) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.64 ($19.22).

Get GSK alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Announces Dividend

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,492 ($18.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,286.20 ($15.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,609 ($19.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,415.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,415.31. The company has a market cap of £61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,174.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 4,409.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GSK news, insider Hal Barron acquired 219 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($46.44) per share, with a total value of £8,328.57 ($10,170.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 237 shares of company stock valued at $857,004. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.