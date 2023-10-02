GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 28.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 12.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 16.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,533.00.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.11. 2,514,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,588. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.