Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.03. 724,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,015. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 427.89% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $69,253.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.