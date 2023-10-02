H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
