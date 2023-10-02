H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEOFF
H2O Innovation Stock Performance
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.