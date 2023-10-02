Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in September

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HMCTF remained flat at $1.27 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hainan Meilan International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

