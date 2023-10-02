Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of HALL stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $17.90.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter.
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
