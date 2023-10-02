Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $3.80. The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,850,075 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HMY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 5.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,303,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 94,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,627,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,371,000 after buying an additional 168,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 849,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 646,476 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.