Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $3.80. The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.57. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,850,075 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
