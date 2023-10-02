Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Gap Down to $46.89

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.89, but opened at $45.68. Haynes International shares last traded at $45.80, with a volume of 630 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $571.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.