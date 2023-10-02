HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded HeartCore Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get HeartCore Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HTCR

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. HeartCore Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.