HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded HeartCore Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
HeartCore Enterprises Stock Up 1.4 %
HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeartCore Enterprises will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) by 400.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HeartCore Enterprises
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for HeartCore Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.