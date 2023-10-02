HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $197.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $85,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI opened at $161.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a twelve month low of $138.82 and a twelve month high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

