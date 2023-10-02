Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $198.44

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.44 and last traded at $198.56, with a volume of 104363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.10.

Get Hershey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $4,079,372. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after buying an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.