Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $13.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hobart Private Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.02. 11,306,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932,148. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.