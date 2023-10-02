Hobart Private Capital LLC Has $492,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,700,437 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

