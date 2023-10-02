Hobart Private Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,769,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,816. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1347 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

