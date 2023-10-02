Hobart Private Capital LLC Purchases 91 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.4% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 176.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,609,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.79. 1,756,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.