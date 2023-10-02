Hobart Private Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Hobart Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 3.3% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $119.91. 7,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38. The company has a market cap of $960.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

