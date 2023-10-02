Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after acquiring an additional 270,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

