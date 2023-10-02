Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.12 on Monday, reaching $181.62. 1,092,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,741. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.96 and its 200-day moving average is $195.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

