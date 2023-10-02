Hop Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.93 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $132,993.39 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

