HUNT (HUNT) Tops One Day Volume of $2.88 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $64.50 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency, central to the Hunt Town ecosystem. It expedites onboarding and bootstrapping for builders in the Hunt Town guild, granting access to Web3 tools. HUNT serves as the base currency for minting HUNT Building NFTs, the primary currency for Hunt Town tools, and a fair launch token for projects targeting guild members. Co-founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

