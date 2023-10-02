Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HUN opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2,870.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

