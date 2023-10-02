Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,612,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 185.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 158,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.66. 259,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.35%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.04%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

