ICON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.40 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. ICON has a market capitalization of $173.56 million and $3.40 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,286,887 coins and its circulating supply is 968,286,996 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 968,277,548.5801528 with 968,277,611.6641266 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18114139 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $2,850,189.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

