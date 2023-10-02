Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $111.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.85.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 52 week low of $127.37 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

