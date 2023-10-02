Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial started coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Impinj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.17. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,204 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $108,046.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,797.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,204 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $108,046.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,797.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $32,439.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and have sold 13,300 shares valued at $905,735. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.