Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $23.07

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.07, but opened at $21.24. Indivior shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 6,200 shares.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. Indivior had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 166.17%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $310,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

