Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.33.

INGR stock opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Ingredion by 119.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

