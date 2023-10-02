Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.96. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,935.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,072 shares of company stock worth $624,917. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

