Insider Buying: Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT) Insider Buys 610,000 Shares of Stock

Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT – Get Free Report) insider Travis Baroni purchased 610,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,530.00 ($28,544.87).

The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Resonance Health Limited, a healthcare technology and services company, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes software-as-medical devices in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers FerriScan, a non-invasive MRI based system for quantifying liver iron concentration (LIC); FerriSmart, an artificial intelligence (AI) assisted device for the automated real-time assessment of LIC; HepaFat-AI, an AI-trained device for the automated real-time multi-metric measurement of liver-fat; CardiacT2, a dual analysis service with FerriScan for assessing heart iron loading; HepaFat-Scan, a non-invasive MRI-based solution for the assessment of liver-fat in liver tissue; and LiverSmart, a non-invasive MRI-based multi-parametric device combining FerriSmart and HepaFat-AI into a consolidated report.

