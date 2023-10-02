Insight Folios Inc Acquires 22,367 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco makes up approximately 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Invesco

Invesco Stock Down 1.7 %

IVZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 3,018,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.