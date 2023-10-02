Insight Folios Inc Acquires 22,367 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,367 shares during the quarter. Invesco makes up approximately 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
IVZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 3,018,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
