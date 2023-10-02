Insight Folios Inc Acquires 744 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up approximately 3.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 756,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $109.27 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

