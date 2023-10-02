Insight Folios Inc Acquires New Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,871. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.74.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.70.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

