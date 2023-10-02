Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 103.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 694,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,997. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $112.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.5119 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQM

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.